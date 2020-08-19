Iggy Azalea Channels Britney Spears In A Midriff-Baring Top: ‘Being Creative Is How I Keep My Sanity’

On Wednesday afternoon, Iggy Azalea delighted her 13.7 million Instagram followers with a sexy pic of herself rocking a torn crop top with the word “Sexsi” written across the chest in a similar style to the Pepsi logo. According to The Daily Mail, Iggy’s scandalous ensemble seemed to be an homage to pop princess Britney Spears, who wore an almost identical top in 2002.

In the snap, Iggy posed in front of a black and white wall while fixing her blond hair and staring intently at the camera. Her plump lips were slightly pursed and although she was not smiling in the photo, she still looked stunning.

One hand cupped her ear as she pushed stray tendrils behind it, giving her admirers a glimpse of her large hoop earrings.

Since the snap only showed the “Classic” rapper from her midsection up, it was impossible to tell if she was matching Britney on the bottom half with a pair of ripped denim shorts.

Still, Iggy flaunted her toned midriff and slender middle thanks to her skimpy shirt. Her toned and tattooed arms were also on display, as were her manicured fingernails. As a final touch, the Australian singer twisted her long locks into an adorable pair of buns, while leaving plenty of strands loose to frame her face.

In her caption, Iggy gushed about her upcoming collaboration with Tinashe titled “DLNW” which is set to drop on Friday, August 21. The song will be the first new music fans have heard from her since late 2019.

She thanked her supporters for encouraging her over the years, adding that “being creative” is how she keeps herself sane.

Sharing all of her new ideas with her fans is one of Iggy’s greatest joys and she cannot wait for everyone to hear “DLNW,” she concluded.

Her fans could not get enough of her gorgeous new upload. It quickly racked up more than 245,800 likes and over 1,900 comments. The majority of responses were from users complimenting her figure and incredible beauty.

“I’m so happy you’re releasing music too,” gushed one user alongside a pleading face and double pink heart emoji.

“YESS MY DAILY DOSE OF MY FAVORITE RAPPER,” said another, inserting a face surrounded by hearts emoji to their message.

“NOT THAT ICONIC BRITNEY SHIRT,” raved a third person.

“I’m so excited for your new song, I can’t wait to hear it soon,” chimed in a fourth admirer.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Iggy had flaunted her enviable curves in a zip-up blue swimsuit.