Thursday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Makes A Shocking Choice

The Thursday, August 20 The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria gives Nikki an offer she cannot refuse, and Victor thinks he can force his wife to be his eyes in the company. Elsewhere, Jack and Traci want to figure out why Dina so desperately wanted the great video.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Traci (Beth Maitland) seek answers, according to SheKnows Soaps. Traci just requested that Dina’s (Marla Adams) boxes from Paris be delivered to them, and they arrived lightning-fast. Now that they have the home movie Dina mentioned over and over, the Abbott family is interested in finding out why it was so important to her. Could it be something as simple as a loving family, or is there something more the clip will reveal?

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gets an intriguing offer. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) made stunning changes at Newman Enterprises after resuing her place as CEO. Nikki is worried that Vicky is doing something that will hurt Victor (Eric Braeden). However, Victoria shocks her mother by offering her a position as COO. Sure, Victor and Nikki have enjoyed their golden years together since Victor finally retired from his company. However, Victoria believes her mom would be amazing at the job, and the offer has nothing to do with trying to hurt anybody. Although she got rid of the cosmetics division and the media conglomerate, Vicky plans to keep the real estate and other divisions of Newman Enterprises.

Nikki most likely had no intention of going back to work anytime soon. After all, she’s enjoying being a grandma to her various grandchildren, and it has been nice for her and Victor to be home together these past several months. However, it seems like Victoria really could use somebody like Nikki to count on in the critical position at the family business. The idea is interesting enough that Nikki decides to accept, which of course, makes Victor thing he has some eyes on the inside.

In fact, Victor insists that his wife choose sides. That puts Nikki in an untenable position because she is not interested in being his spy, and she truly wants to help make her daughter a success as CEO. Nikki is also interested in the continued success of her husband’s company. Victor built it from nothing, and the goal is always to keep his legacy going. The Mustache thinks that Vicky has an ulterior motive, and he does not seem to like her vision for his first baby. Even so, Nikkii refuses, but Victor warns her that a time will come where she has to decide if she’s with him or their daughter.