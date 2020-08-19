Lindsey Pelas Transforms Into A ‘Cowboy Barbie’ On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.8 million followers with her latest Instagram upload, which she shared to the social media platform on Wednesday, August 19. In the video, the blond bombshell showed off her skimpy ensemble, which is made up of pink lingerie and short denim shorts.

Though the model did not geotag the location of the clip, in the caption of the post, she revealed that she was in the desert. It appeared to be a sunny day, with blue skies and puffy white clouds. She stood on a dusty road surrounded by an arid landscape.

Lindsey wore a pink felt cowboy hat that she paired with a bustier the color of ballet slippers. The lacy garment featured a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage and voluminous bust. The lingerie laced up her abdomen, flaunting her toned and taut midriff.

She paired the outfit with ripped, light-wash Daisy Dukes.

Her platinum tresses tumbled down her shoulders in styled waves.

In the selfie footage, Lindsey glanced at the camera with a seductive look in her eyes, zooming in on her face. She smiled, running her fingers through her hair. She turned her face to the side, placing a hand on her hat before once again grinning at the lens and pursing her lips. She then panned the camera downwards to show off her entire full-body look. Ultimately, Lindsey smiled broadly, her pearly white teeth glinting. She then looked directly at the lens and blew a kiss. Kid Rock’s 1998 anthem “Cowboy” blasted in the background.

In the comment section of the post, Lindsey’s millions of fans were quick to voice their opinions and gush over her latest look.

Some were simply in awe of her beauty.

“Flawless… gods best creation,” shared one fan, following up their message with a flame emoji.

“A rose in the desert,” wrote another social media user.

Others were here for her Western flare.

“I would think that fits a Louisiana girl,” said a third follower, remarking on Lindsey’s hometown.

“The most beautiful in the old west,” declared a fourth person, punctuating their comment with a series of emoji.

This is just Lindsey’s latest sexy share on Instagram. As The Inquisitr has reported, the model frequently posts sultry images and clips of herself on her account. One of her most recent photos featured Lindsey once again wearing a low-cut top that emphasized her most famous of assets. Like the ensemble above, she also wore Daisy Dukes in this snap.