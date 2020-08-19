WWE News: Triple H Defends Decision To Bring Velveteen Back To Television, Despite Allegations Against Star

During today’s conference call ahead of NXT: Takeover XXX, ProWrestling.net‘s Jason Powell asked Triple H about the decision to bring Velveteen Dream back to WWE television last week. The superstar has been embroiled in misconduct scandals in recent months, but “The Game” revealed that the company has moved on.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Triple H stated that they took the matter very seriously. His comments were in regard to accusations made by Josh Fuller — an independent wrestler who accused Dream of inappropriate behavior — claimed that the sports entertainment promotion never contacted him for his side of the story.

According to Triple H, WWE’s investigation didn’t produce any results to suggest that disciplinary action had to be taken against the young performer.

“We looked into it, didn’t find anything there in the matter of what we were looking for and we moved on. But that doesn’t change the fact that we take it seriously.”

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Triple H also opened up about the decision to bring Dream back into the fold in an interview with CBS Sports.

According to the Hall of Famer, Dream wasn’t even removed from television due to the allegations made against him. The executive stated that they pressed ahead with his comeback as soon as he was medically cleared to compete again.

“In this situation, [Dream] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens and you look into it and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there.”

In addition to Fuller’s accusations, Dream was also alleged to have sent inappropriate pictures to minors. As stated in The Inquisitr article, Dream later claimed that the private photos were shared without his permission.

While officials seem content to move on, Dream’s colleagues reportedly aren’t happy with the outcome. The superstar is said to have backstage heat from his peers as they think he’s received preferential treatment.

The belief is that if any other performer received those accusations against them, they’d be fired immediately. While the company has released some superstars who have made headlines for similar reasons recently, wrestlers such as Dream, Jason Devlin and Matt Riddle have kept their jobs.

It’s worth noting that officials reportedly investigated all of these cases, but some fans and pundits aren’t happy with the final decisions.