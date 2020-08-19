Rita Ora Slays In Tiny Gold Bikini For Hot New Photos

Rita Ora has been enjoying sun-filled days in the Mediterranean, but she has carved out some time on Wednesday, August 19, to share beach photos with her 16 million fans. The British hitmaker posted a series of snapshots of herself soaking up the sun in a tiny bikini that put her killer body on display.

In the photos, the “Let You Love Me” singer sizzled in a gold two-piece bathing suit made from a textured fabric that gave it a little bit of shimmer. It featured a classic design with small triangles and thin straps that went around her neck and back. The cups had a small ring detail where they attached to the strings.

Ora teamed the bra with a pair of matching bottoms that had equally thin strings that tied into bows on the sides. She wore the briefs low, showcasing her tight stomach.

The pictures captured Ora sitting sideways on a large rock overlooking the sea. They showed her in slightly different poses in the same location. According to the geotag, Ora was enjoying herself at Corfu Island, Greece. The tag revealed she stayed at the Ultima Collection luxury villa.

Ora captioned the post with a lengthy message in which she thanked Ultima Collection for all the fun she has had in Greece. She also revealed she has to get back to work and told her fans that “Something is coming.”

The series attracted more than 109,000 likes and about 700 comments within the first hour. Her fans used the occasion to note how she deserved the break and to comment on her caption.

“Time to hang up that gold bikini. Summer fun is done [crying emoji] [smiling face with cold sweat] 10 years of non stop hard work you deserved this break boo,” one user wrote.

“Living your best life in every pic recently,” replied another user.

“So happy finally you managed to have some time off for yourself Rita pita,” a third one chimed in.

“Omggg something coming! [two heart-eyes emoji] can’t wait,” added a fourth admirer.

Ora has been sharing updates from her trip to her Instagram feed all week. Just yesterday, she shared another slideshow in which she wore another skimpy two-piece, as The Inquisitr has written. The suit featured a striking tiger print in black against orange and had small cups that exposed a bit of underboob. It included yellow strings that tied behind her back and another set that wrapped around her waist. Her matching bottoms tied on the sides, baring her curvy hips.