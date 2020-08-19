Chrissy Teigen Has Thoughts About How Real ‘Selling Sunset’ Actual Is

Chrissy Teigen told her Twitter fans that she has finally gotten caught up on the buzzy Netflix show Selling Sunset and she has some thoughts about its authenticity.

Chrissy is an unashamed fan of reality television. She often tweets about her passion for like 90 Day Fiance, and now she is sharing an insider view on the show, which is filmed in her hometown of Los Angeles.

She revealed that she had decided to watch the program after people kept talking about it and she finished the three-season series on Tuesday night. Her first impression, she says, is that the girls on the series aren’t as mean as most seem to think.

“I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice,” she wrote.

She also added that the women on Selling Sunset are clearly playing a role, questioning whether the show is as real as it is made to seem.

“Maybe I also know everyone on tv plays up a character. They’re all doing that. You guys are… super mad at people who are in on the joke,” she added.

She even suggested that perhaps some of the individuals on Selling Sunset aren’t working in Los Angeles as real estate agents when they aren’t on the program.

“I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.”

When one follower responded that the cookbook author and star of Chrissy’s Court needed to leave L.A. if she thought the women on the program aren’t mean, she responded that they appear that way because “they’re women in a really tough industry.”

Heather Rae Young, one of the stars on Selling Sunset, responded that she was thrilled to hear that Chrissy watched the show and invited her to stop by to check out some of their listings.

The show just aired its third season, and while the series hasn’t been officially picked up for a fourth, many fans are optimistic after a few of the cast members have dropped hints about the status. Christine Quinn recently said that if Selling Sunset was picked it up, the drama would be more intense than ever after Brent Oppenheim split off from his twin brother to open up his own brokerage.