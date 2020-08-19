Olivia Wilde Set To Direct A Marvel Film Starring A Secret Female Character For Sony Pictures

According to an exclusive new scoop from Deadline, Olivia Wilde recently secured a deal to direct a new Marvel project within Sony Pictures’ cinematic universe that is currently cloaked in secrecy. The new film is reportedly female-led, although there is no official confirmation of what comic book character it will star. Current rumors suggest the story will revolve around Spider-Woman.

Along with directing, Wilde is also expected to write the script alongside her writing partner Katie Silberman. As for the producing side, Amy Pascal will serve as a producer, and Rachel O’Connor will executive produce.

Deadline reported that Pascal, Wilde, and Silberman “already have strong ties” as the trio are currently developing a “Christmas buddy film” for Universal Pictures and hope to complete that movie before beginning work on the superhero project.

If the project is indeed focused on Spider-Woman, it is not clear which iteration of the character will make it on-screen.

Spider-Woman has “been the alter ego of several characters in the Spider-Man timeline over the years including Gwen Stacy, Mary Jane Watson and Jessica Drew, who was the first to sport the costume in the late 1970s. Since the concept is being completely revamped by Wilde, it’s unknown the direction the studio will go with her.”

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

As stated by the publication, this will be the second movie within Sony’s Marvel Cinematic Universe to revolved around a female character.

Aside from Wilde’s upcoming movie, Sony is also reportedly working on bringing Black Cat, Madame Web, and Silver Sable to the big screen in an attempt “to diversify the universe.”

On social media, dozens of users have responded to Deadline‘s article, and the majority of responses seem to be positive. People have started to tweet out their theories and suggestions about who should star.

“After ‘Booksmart’ I could absolutely see her killing it with Squirrel Girl. Looking forward to seeing who it is!” tweeted one person.

“Olivia Wilde, only 1 released film as director and already cashing in that marvel cheque,” said another.

That said, some were disappointed to see that the Richard Jewell actress would not be working within Disney’s superhero franchise, as they would have liked to see her tackle Lady Sif or X-23’s story.

Since directing the critically-acclaimed Booksmart, Wilde has become a highly sought-after director in Hollywood. In April, The Inquisitr reported that she had been tapped to direct Florence Pugh, Shia LaBeouf, and Chris Pine in a psychological thriller titled Don’t Worry Darling.