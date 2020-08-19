Eva Padlock Exposes Serious Skin In A Black Faux Leather Teddy

Spanish model Eva Padlock took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 19, and wowed her 1.7 million followers with a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Eva rocked a very revealing, black leather teddy which enabled her to expose some serious skin. The ensemble consisted of black, faux leather cups, a plunging neckline, a front zipper, and leather straps boasting silver eyelets and buckles. The lower part of the lingerie was made up of a semi-sheer fabric with wide ribbon criss-cross detailing. It comprised of a high-cut leg opening and two rhombus-shaped cutouts on the bodice.

The outfit not only allowed Eva to show off an ample amount of cleavage but she also treated viewers’ to a glimpse of her toned legs.

Eva wore her dark tresses in soft, romantic curls, swept them to one side, and let them cascade over her shoulder.

The photoshoot took place in her room while she sat atop a bed which had a white sheet spread over it. A white pillow, two printed cushions, a mirror on the wall behind her, and a the white door could be seen in the background.

She shared two pictures from the shoot. In the first snap, she sat with her legs spread apart, placed her hands on the bed for support, leaned a bit backward, tilted her head, flashed an ear-to-ear smile, and looked at the camera.

In the second image, she struck a very similar pose but threw her head back, lifted her chin, and slightly parted her lips.

In the caption, Eva informed users that her sexy attire was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that her post was also sponsored by the brand.

Within eight hours of posting, the pictures garnered about 90,000 likes. In addition, several of Eva’s followers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 1,500 messages in which they praised her amazing looks and her sexy sense of style.

“What an incredibly beautiful woman!! Looking amazing, sweetheart,” one of her fans commented.

“You are very pretty!!! Sending you countless kisses,” another user chimed in.

“Awesome smile and beautiful figure, honey. You really look very, very hot in black!” a third admirer remarked.

“You drive me crazy!! I love you, princess,” a fourth follower confessed his feelings.

Other users posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “perfect,” and “my wife,” to let Eva know how much they adore her.

Eva often wows her legions of admirers with her skin-baring snapshots. On August 13, she uploaded another set of steamy photographs in which rocked a blue crop top paired with unbuttoned Daisy Dukes.