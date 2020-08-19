Bri Teresi Sizzles In Skimpy Lace Lingerie For New Bedtime Photos

Bri Teresi gave her 1 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Wednesday, August 19, with a hot new post. The blond bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to post a couple of photos of herself rocking skimpy lingerie that put her killer curves fully on display as she hung out in bed.

The two-picture slideshow captured Teresi lying on a bed. She was sideways on the white duvet as the photographer shot her from near her feet, in an angle that emphasized her legs and booty. In the first, Teresi propped her torso up onto her elbows as she looked at a point outside of the frame. Her legs were kicked up in the air and crossed at the ankle. For the second, her legs were straight and Teresi leaned her head against her cupped hand. She wore her blond hair styled in loose waves that fell around her shoulders. According to the geotag, the shoot was taken in Los Angeles, California.

Teresi sizzled a maroon two-piece that made her tan complexion stand out. The set was made of lace and featured a backless design, with thick straps stretching over her shoulders and attaching to the waist piece on the back. The garment had deeply cut sides that exposed quite a lot of her sideboob. It boasted a thong back that did a lot more showing than covering, baring her taut derriere.

Teresi teased her fans with a flirty caption in which she suggested they should stay in bed all day.

The snapshots have attracted more than 6,300 likes and upwards of 180 comments within four hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to shower Teresi with compliments and to respond to her caption.

“I was just thinking that. Wanna order in some Chinese food?” asked one admirer.

“Wow let’s rock & roll all day,” replied another user.

“Is it ok if I bring pizza?” a third fan chimed in, including a string of cat with heart eyes emoji.

“Ok scoot over before I climb over you. I need a nap,” added a fourth user.

Teresi is no stranger to flaunting her lingerie-clad figure to her Instagram fans. As previously reported by TheInquisitr, she recently shared a different image in which she wore a hot pink two-piece set that left little to the imagination. She posed outside with her back turned to the viewer, putting her toned booty front and center. Her set included an underwire bra made of semi-sheer lace, thong bottoms and a garter belt that attached to nude stockings.