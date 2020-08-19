Cole Sprouse Talks About His Split From Lili Reinhart In A Touching New Instagram Post

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a touching post about his past relationship with co-star Lili Reinhart.

He revealed that they had “initially separated” in January, but it was not until March that they decided to make their split more permanent.

Despite parting ways, Cole had nothing but kind things to say about his ex-girlfriend, saying he was incredibly lucky to have had the experience and “the chance to fall in love.”

Ultimately, he wished Lili nothing but the best and even promoted her new movie, Chemical Hearts, which is set to release on August 21 via Amazon Prime Video.

Cole also advised his fans not to listen to any other rumors or stories about their relationship. He added that his latest Instagram update was the only thing he planned to say about their time together and nothing else they hear matters.

Alongside his caption, Cole included what appeared to be a photograph of the 23-year-old actress. With her hair pulled up in a bun and a small white backpack slung over her shoulder, she looked relaxed as she stood in a sunlit forest. Rays of sunshine peeked through the trees and illuminated the verdant foliage in front of her.

Considering how popular the two stars are, and their buzzworthy relationship, it was not surprising to see the Five Feet Apart star’s post quickly racked up more than 3.1 million likes and over 47,900 comments.

The majority of responses in the comments section were very supportive of Cole and his post. Many said that he was showing a lot of maturity by posting nothing but kind and inspiring words for his ex. Dozens of users said they felt inspired by his words and hoped both he and Lili would find happiness.

In a show of support, their fellow Riverdale cast member Madelaine Petsch responded with three heart emoji.

“You both deserve the best, I had chance to met you and your both great person,” wrote one fan.

“I will always remember you as the best couple in the world, and I will support you cole, I love you,” said another.

“Time to go cry. Really hard new to hear. Hope y’all both happiness. Never gonna forget the best couple ever. I swear 2020 is getting even worse,” chimed in a third supporter.

Cole’s ex-girlfriend seems to be enjoying her summer. The Inquisitr previously reported that she had shared a photograph of herself hanging out at the beach while wearing a floral-print swimsuit that showed off her curvy figure.