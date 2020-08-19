Dorit Kemsley Shares Photos From Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘Capri Room’ Baby Shower Ahead Of Explosive ‘RHOBH’ Party

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star proudly shared pics of party decor before 'Housewives' drama took center stage.

Dorit Kemsley shared Instagram photos to show off the party room she helped set up for Teddi Mellencamp’s baby shower.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a series of snaps to her social media page to show the cute décor she had for her pal’s special celebration – before major Housewives drama put a damper on the day.

The baby shower was held at the Capri Room at the Encino, California Buca di Beppo that Dorit is partnered with. The Bravo star previously revealed that she is friends with the owner of the Italian restaurant chain and that she was enlisted to design a room for the Southern California eatery.

In the first photo, long tables were adorned with yellow tablecloths and pink flowers and accented with bunches of yellow and pink balloons. Tiny white onesies hung from beams on the ceiling as an accent to the pastel color scheme. Close-ups of the dining tables showed that they were set with wine glasses and white china for the party guests.

Another photo showed off a three-layer, yellow and white frosted cake with a tiny baby carriage cut-out on top, surrounded by a display of pink frosted mini cupcakes.

Dorit also included photos of the room when there’s not a baby shower going on.

In the caption to the slideshow, which can be seen below, Dorit revealed that it was a “proud” moment for her to see her vision for the Capri room come alive and that she especially enjoyed decorating it for her co-star’s shower.

In comments to the photos, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans reacted to Dorit’s labor of love.

“Dorit, the room looks absolutely beautiful!!” one fan wrote. “Well done, and so sweet of you and [Kyle Richards] to plan [Teddi’s] shower.”

“Beautiful room and decorations,” another added.

“Well done Dorit, you’ve done a great job,” a third fan wrote.

Although the day was supposed to be a peaceful celebration to celebrate Teddi’s third child, it apparently didn’t end up that way.

In a sneak peek from the episode, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit were seen telling party guest Brandi Glanville about their co-star Denise Richards’ denial of their alleged affair during the cast’s trip to Rome. Things got heated enough that some of the guests were asked to leave the Italian eatery, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Denise did not attend the baby shower.