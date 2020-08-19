WWE News: Triple H Provides Update On Lars Sullivan’s Future

Triple H participated in a media call earlier ahead of NXT: Takeover XXX and discussed a variety of topics pertaining to WWE. As documented by Sportskeeda, the Hall of Famer was asked about Lars Sullivan’s potential return, but “The Game” didn’t have any concrete updates to share about the controversial superstar’s long-awaited comeback.

As The Inquisitr reported last week, Sullivan resurfaced on social media to share workout videos, fueling rumors that he’s gearing up for a return. Triple H stated that he hasn’t seen the videos yet, and he isn’t aware of what Sullivan’s status is yet.

The footage has resulted in general positive sentiments from his followers and fans as well. This suggests that the wrestling community is willing to forget about the superstar’s polarizing past and welcome him back.

However, Triple H’s words support the rumor that Sullivan is currently an afterthought. As highlighted in the aforementioned article about him being back online, his name reportedly hasn’t been mentioned by officials for several months.

Sullivan has been out for a year due to a knee injury. Prior to getting hurt, the superstar made negative headlines after it was reported that he made some insensitive message board posts several years ago. He was subsequently fined by WWE.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sullivan received more unwanted attention after it was discovered that he used to be an adult film star. This led to the performer taking a long-term hiatus from social media.

Sullivan was in line for a major push in WWE before he got hurt. At one point, he was reportedly slated to feud with John Cena and go over the former World Champion at WrestleMania 35. However, as documented by The Inquisitr article, the promising star suffered from anxiety attacks in the lead up to the proposed angle.

The promotion released multiple superstars earlier this year as part of its cost-cutting measures to cope with the economic pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that Sullivan kept his job following his scandals — while some popular employees were let go — suggests that officials still have big plans for him.

Sullivan’s knee injury was expected to keep him out of action for nine months. The recent videos, coupled with the length of time he’s been away, indicates that he’s fit to compete again. However, his comeback will also depend on the creative team having ideas for him, which doesn’t seem to be a priority at the moment.