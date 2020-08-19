Melania Trump To Break With Tradition, Reportedly Won’t Publicly Help With Husband’s Re-Election Bid

Melania Trump will be giving a speech supporting her husband’s re-election bid at the upcoming Republican Convention, but after that, she plans to step out of the spotlight, Raw Story reported on Wednesday.

Typically, the first lady takes a public and prominent role in helping their husbands secure re-election. But instead of making speeches or working with donors, as is typical of previous wives to the president, Melania has been keeping a low profile and it appears that she no plans to change.

Currently, Melania is in Bedminster, New Jersey, at their private home near the Trump golf club. Other than that, she traveled to Manhattan for a few meetings, but in the previous three weeks, she hasn’t been at a single public event with her husband.

Going forward, the news outlet reports that her calendar over the next several weeks is wide open, with no scheduled events, fundraisers or any other of the traditional campaigning that might be expected.

Anita McBride, who was the former chief of staff for Melania, said that while it may be unusual for a first lady, the behavior isn’t unusual for Melania.

“Mrs. Trump has shown us over and over that she does this role her way, with her timing, and generally on her terms,” said McBride. “For her not to be out there beating the bushes, drumming up votes, is not all that unusual, considering what we have learned about her as a first lady. But when she does want to be heard, she’s effective.”

Melania’s reluctance isn’t new. She played a similarly small role in her husband’s initial run for president — something that was apparently challenging for some of the people on his team.

“Her disdain for barnstorming is something that has frustrated staff on the President’s re-election team, says one person who worked closely with the Trumps in 2016,” Raw Story wrote.

However, part of her decision to stay out of the limelight this time around could be related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is altering the way that candidates plan to campaign for the 2020 election.

The news comes on the heels of a viral video that appeared to show Melania ignoring Donald’s attempts to hold her hand as they exited their aircraft, prompting renewed speculation about their marital status.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Melania is slated to speak at the Republican National Convention, but instead of going the conventional route, she intends to buck tradition once again. She reportedly wants to use those within her close circle to write her campaign speech, rather than hiring speechwriters as is common.