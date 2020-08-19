Anna Katharina Goes Full Bombshell In Plunging Polka-Dot Dress

Anna Katharina went full bombshell on Wednesday, August 19, when she stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram fans with a new update that saw her rocking a vintage-style dress for a monochromatic shoot.

The two-picture slideshow featured the Instagram model striking sexy poses in front of a white backdrop. The camera captured her from a three-quarter angle in the first and showed her lifting the front leg while taking one hand to her head. Anna drove up her skirt to tease her thigh. She looked to the right, fixing her eyes on a point in the distance.

In the second, Anna faced the photographer, placing one hand on the wall and taking the other to the hem of her garment, also lifting it up a bit like the did in the first. Her blond hair was parted on the side and the front was swept to the side, falling over her eye.

Anna rocked a black dress with a large polka dots all throughout. It had a fitted design that narrowed at the waist and widened at the skirt, helping to highlight her hourglass figure. The print and structure of the garment also added a 1960s quality to the shoot.

The ensemble featured a plunging neckline that dipped past her breasts, allowing Anna to show off her ample cleavage. The halter top had thick straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Anna credited makeup artist Grace Balsamo in the caption of her post while the picture tag revealed the photographer was Gregorio Campos.

The photo has garnered about 8,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first two hours of going live. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise the aesthetics of the shoot and also to gush over Anna’s beauty.

“The perfect dress for coffee at a roadside cafe in Europe!” one user wrote.

“Wow! Exuding a little Marilyn! Very nice set of photos. B&W makes it,” replied another user.

“WOW insanely sexy in both shoots goddess @akatharinav. Have a wonderful evening XOXO,” a third fan chimed in.

“[C]lassic beauty [star emoji] amazing super woman,” added a fourth fan.

Today’s post comes just a few days after she once again tantalized her followers with a stunning bikini photo, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The photo showed her in a swimming pool as she wore a nude two-piece with a pinkish hue that flattered her sun-kissed complexion. The triangle-style top was small and featured thin straps over her shoulders. She leaned over her edge of the pool, resting her head on her hand. Her hair was damp and brushed back.