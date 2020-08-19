Nazanin Mandi Poses In Crop Top & Tie-Dye Shorts For Latest Outfit Post

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The model is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and kept it comfy for her most recent upload.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — stunned in a white crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. Underneath, she opted for a black bra that was visible underneath the garment. Mandi paired the ensemble with high-waisted tie-dye shorts that were tied up at the front. She accessorized with a necklace featuring a pendant of her initial and rocked short nails for the occasion. Mandi styled her signature shoulder-length curly hair down and showed off the tattoo inked down her left arm.

The 33-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi took a selfie of herself in the mirror with her phone. She parted her legs and looked directly in the mirror. Mandi rested one arm in between her thighs and sported a soft expression.

In the next slide, the former R U the Girl contestant stood up in the same location. She covered half her face with her phone device. However, Mandi flashed a huge smile which didn’t stop her from showing off her pearly whites. She put one hand in her pocket and pushed her hip out to the left.

For the final two frames, Mandi continued to pose in the mirror and was captured from the knees-up.

For her caption, she credited the fashion brand Missguided for her shorts and gave fans a discount code.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 14,300 likes and over 320 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Unbelievable how beautiful you are,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“HOW ARE YOU SO BEAUTIFUL,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“I haven’t seen that smile in a couple days,” remarked a third, also adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“Your abs are everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in an unbuttoned multicolored shirt that featured floral and animal prints, to name a couple. Mandi completed the look with high-waisted light blue jeans with rips in the knee and creamy white lace-up sneakers. She kept her nails short and accessorized with small hoop earrings, rings, a black watch, and large eye-catching sunglasses.