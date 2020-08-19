‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off 28-Week Baby Bump In All-Natural Fitness Pic

The pregnant pro bared her belly on Instagram and shared a new ultrasound with fans.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold shared an all-natural photo of her 28-week baby bump to Instagram.

Lindsay, who is expecting a baby girl with her husband Sam Cusick, later this fall, posted a photo to her social media page as she proudly bared her baby belly for her 841,000 followers to see.

In the photo, which can be seen below, the 26-year-old professional dancer wore black workout shorts, a cropped tank, and sneakers as she cradled her stomach with her right hand. Lindsay wore her hair down as she smiled at the camera.

In the caption to the post, the Season 25 mirrorball champion revealed that she’s working on her “fitness” bod, however pregnant she may be. She also added that she has some “fun” things to share with her followers in the future. Lindsay included several pregnancy-related hashtags at the end of her caption, including one to confirm how many weeks along she is.

In the comments section to the post, fans raved about how fabulous Lindsay looks in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Many also told her how happy they are for her as she gets closer to the next chapter of her life as a mom.

“You have a cute little belly!” one fan wrote.

“Work it GIRLLLLL,” another added.

“You look amazing! Can’t wait to see pics of baby,” a third fan chimed in.

“The only Dancing going on this Fall is your baby,” another fan joked.

In addition to showing a pic of her belly, Linsday shared actual footage of her baby with fans. On her Instagram story, the mom-to-be shared a video of a 3D/4D ultrasound that she was getting done at a medical facility.

“Oh, my goodness she is so cute, I’m dying. I’m obsessed with her,” she wrote of her baby girl, per Us Weekly,

Lindsay also noted that her daughter was wriggling her tiny toes up high in the ultrasound.

“Flexible little girl with her foot on her head,” the proud mama wrote in the caption to her story. “Then she got shy and covered her face with her hands. I love her so much.”

Lindsay is not the only pregnant Dancing with the Stars pro dancer who will be sitting out Season 29 with a baby on board. Fellow DWTS pro Witney Carson is also expecting a baby – a boy – about eight weeks after Lindsay. Fans of the celebrity ballroom competition already have the unborn tots pegged as lifelong friends and future dance partners.