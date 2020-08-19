Anastasiya Kvitko Flaunts Her Cleavage & Curves In Flirty Video, Says She’s ‘Trying To Enjoy These Sunny Days’

The “Russian Kim Kardashian” of social media, Anastasiya Kvitko, shared a new Bang Energy Drink video with her followers on Wednesday afternoon. Her fans consistently go wild over these and this new clip was no exception.

Those who follow Kvitko may have noticed that she has seemingly embraced a certain vibe this summer when it comes to her clothing choices. She has shared several photos or videos showing her wearing form-fitting white tops and flowy skirts, and that was the case on Thursday once again.

Granted, when it comes to the popular Instagram model, nothing she wears is boring or simple. In this case, she chose a white eyelet lace cropped bustier top that dipped quite low over her bosom. This allowed her to showcase her notorious deep cleavage along with a bit of her midriff as she danced around.

To go along with the revealing bralette, Kvitko wore a long skirt that appeared to have a floral pattern on it. She toyed with the fabric as she walked around and she wore wedge sandals to complete her ensemble.

“You’re so beautiful inside and outside babe,” one fan commented.

Kvitko wore her brunette tresses in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders and gently framed her face. Gold jewelry on her wrists and a pair of sunglasses accessorized her ensemble and she stood outdoors as she was videotaped.

The model twirled and pranced, doing some hair flips as she showcased both the energy drink and her full figure. At one point, she placed a foot on a step just above where she stood in order to accentuate the curves of her derriere.

“Absolutely stunning omg,” an impressed follower wrote.

“Love the skirt very nice to see you this way,” another person detailed.

It did not take long for this video to pull in a huge number of views. It had already been watched almost 380,000 times during the first couple of hours after Kvitko had first shared it and it looked like it would likely garner quite a bit more traffic as the day continued.

Almost 300 people added comments raving about this video and more than 9,000 fans also hit the “like” button. In her caption, Kvitko teased that she was doing her best to enjoy the sunny days of August, and it looked like she was doing a fabulous job accomplishing that goal.

“WOW you look spectacular with that skirt and you look very elegant and sensual,” someone else declared.

It is not uncommon for these energy drink videos of Kvitko’s to be viewed around 1 million times apiece. It already looks as if this new one is well on its way to hitting that same level of popularity.