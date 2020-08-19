Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Bounces In A Tiny Bikini While Running On The Beach For Latest Update

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders put her curves on display in a steamy video for her latest Instagram update. For the clip, she was filmed running on the beach in a tiny bikini that embellished her assets while she put together a cheeky sandcastle.

The 33-year-old had been fairly quiet on the social media platform this week, but made an impression with this eye-catching vid. Sonders was shot playing around on the beach with her long dark hair worn straight down. She sported a tiny tan-colored snakeskin-print swimsuit that barely covered her generous bust. The well-known golfer had on small matching bottoms that tied on the sides, and she accessorized with large hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

The footage started with Sonders on the shore of the beach, and boats could be seen in the distance in the beautiful blue water. She had her hands clasped together as she ran towards the camera, and there was a giant smile across her gorgeous face. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her cleavage bouncing in the tight-fitting number as the model ran excitedly.

Sonders approached the camera, and this put her chiseled midsection and toned legs on full display. The television personality knelt down in the sand, and placed a clump on top of a provocative sandcastle mound. She began laughing and covering her mouth, while viewers were given a closeup of her athletic figure in the revealing swimsuit.

In the caption, Sonders joked about the NSFW sand “boobie” she created. She uploaded the footage Thursday afternoon, and many of her 480,000 Instagram followers quickly noticed it. Nearly 1,900 found their way to the “like” button in just over an hour after the post went live. The fitness model had almost 70 comments in that short time, as the replies were flooded with fire and heart-eye emoji. Multiple fans responded to the caption, and praised Sonders’ jaw-dropping figure while comparing her to a character from Baywatch.

“I apologize I got distracted, what was the question?” one follower commented.

“Looks like a scene from Baywatch!!!” a fan wrote while adding two fire emoji.

“Thought that [was] a new Halley Berry Bond intro,” one admirer replied.

“Baywatch jogging like Pamela Anderson,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Sonders shared two photos in another tiny swimsuit. This outfit was snakeskin-print as well, and showcased her rock-hard abs and sculpted body. She posed alongside her fiancee, and the couple both sported face masks. Those snaps earned nearly 10,000 likes.