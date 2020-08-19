Chuck Turner Update: Texas Man Finds Weight Loss, Heartbreak After ‘My 600-LB Life’

Chuck Turner found success in his weight-loss goals after appearing on My 600-LB Life, though the path hasn’t always been easy for the Texas man who once tipped the scales at 693 pounds.

When he was first featured on the TLC docu-series in a Season 2 episode, Chuck was so large that he was essentially immobile, leaving wife Nissa to care both for him and their adopted son. In the episode, she compared her situation to someone caring for a cancer patient, frustrated at having to tend to all the needs of her husband. It was a situation that fans of My 600-LB Life have seen many times, but the marital strain seemed especially difficult for Chuck and Nissa.

The network revisited Chuck’s original episode in August 2020, showing his initial story but not the ups and downs that have followed in the nearly six years since he was first featured. As The Daily Mail noted when TLC did a follow-up special, he was able to lose 433 pounds — one of the biggest ever on the show — but in doing so lost his relationship with his wife. The pair went through a painful split, and while it was hard on Chuck, he took solace and a measure of pride in once again being able to do his job.

“I know Nissa felt like I was too big to take care of my family and do what I needed to do, so it means a lot to me to be able to do my job like I should,” said Chuck, whose weight gain was originally caused in part by the murder of his first wife in 2006.

Chuck was trying to maintain a positive outlook at the time, saying in the “Where are they now?” special that he was trying to start dating again and relishing in his regained ability to get around on his own. As The Cinemaholic noted, he spoke to a local news station and compared his situation to being freed from the prison of his own body.

He also appears to be continuing on the path to better health. In the years since he first appeared on My 600-LB Life, Chuck has occasionally taken to his Facebook page to offer updates and share pictures of his weight loss. While he has not shared any full body shots, the pictures of Chuck’s face seem to show that he’s maintained the progress he made both on the show and in the years that followed.