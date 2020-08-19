Gabby Epstein Sips Wine On The Beach In Open-Sided Dress With Nothing Underneath

Gabby Epstein showed off her stunning body in a new Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The Australian bombshell shared a few images in which she wore an open-sided black dress with nothing underneath as she sipped on a glass of wine by the ocean. Her look showed off some major skin and did nothing but favors for her curves.

Gabby’s dress featured a high neckline and slits on both sides that came all the way up to her arms. Two silver rings attached the fabric on the model’s hips and chest. It was clear that she went braless and skipped any undies with her look, as her sideboob was on full display.

The fabric fell loosely over Gabby’s waist and left her flat tummy exposed, while the back clung to her derriere. She positioned her legs in a way that kept the photos Instagram-friendly. Her lean thighs were also completely on show.

Gabby completed the outfit with a dainty choker necklace and hoop earrings. She wore her blond locks pulled back into a messy bun, held together by a butterfly clip. A few strands were left out to frame her face.

The photos saw Gabby holding a glass filled with pink wine as she stood on the wet sand. The ocean rolled gently onto the shore in the distance as the model watched. The sun appeared to be setting on the beautiful day, as the sky was filled with orange and purple rays. Gabby’s tan skin glowed radiantly in the light.

The first image saw Gabby facing the water as she lifted one leg and arched her back in a way that flaunted her hourglass figure. She placed a hand on the back of her waist and looked off at the water. She maintained the same pose in the second shot, but lifted the glass to her mouth for a sip.

The third image featured a black-and-white filter and showed Gabby holding a hand on her stomach as she sipped the wine.

Gabby’s post received more than 28,000 likes and just over 230 comments in a few hours as fans showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“This look is soooo goood,” one fan said.

“She’s really doing itttttt wow,” another user added with flame emoji.

“For sure the best looking bird on Insta,” a third person said.

Gabby’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another post, she went more casual in a knit crop top and a black bikini, which her followers loved.