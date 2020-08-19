Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Vanderpump Defends Ellen Degeneres On Twitter Amid Toxic Workplace Scandal

Lisa Vanderpump had only good experiences with the television host.

Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ellen Degeneres and the supposedly toxic environment she created on the set of her talk show, The Ellen Degeneres Show.

As people, both famous and not, continue to speak out against Ellen, a fan page for the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member on Twitter sent her a question about her past experiences with the comedian, who has been laying low ever since she was accused of mistreating her staff.

“We’ve always wanted to know, [Lisa Vanderpump]- you’ve appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show twice, what was Ellen like when you were on the set?” the page wondered.

“I honestly found her to be lovely,” she replied on August 18. “Twice I’ve appeared, also I’ve met her randomly a few times, had great conversations with her..never seen any negativity either.”

After seeing what the reality star said about Ellen and her experiences with her, another person pointed out that Lisa may not have experienced the supposed bad behavior of her because she isn’t employed by her. Still, continuing to defend Ellen, Lisa said that when it comes to the time she’s spent with her, she’s found her to be a joy.

Following a post from a woman who said that she knew Lisa meant well with her kind words for Ellen, one can only experience someone’s true character by seeing how they treat others.

“I found her in both environments, social and professional to be lovely,” Lisa explained.

While her fans and followers didn’t seem to be convinced that Ellen was completely innocent of what she’s been accused of, Lisa did her best to weigh in on the situation and share her personal experiences with her online audience.

Although she only had positive encounters with Lisa, several Twitter users seemed to think that Lisa only saw good behavior from Ellen due to the fact that she’s famous.

“Just because she is lovey to you that doesn’t mean she is actually a lovely person,” one person tweeted.

Ellen DeGeneres attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lisa has been facing challenges of her own lately as she and her husband, Ken Todd, continue to deal with the ongoing rules of the quarantine in Los Angeles, which currently have their restaurants, including TomTom, SUR Restaurant, and PUMP Lounge, closed.

Although SUR did briefly reopen in July, it was ultimately shut back down due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.