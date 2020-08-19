Lily Allen Rocks A Leopard-Print Bikini & Bends In Front Of Camera During Croatia Vacation

Lily added a colorful accessory to her swimsuit.

Lily Allen showed off her wild side during a sun-drenched getaway in Croatia. The “Somewhere Only We Know” songstress rocked the spots of a leopardess while posing for the photo that she shared with her Instagram followers on Wednesday.

Lily, 35, used a tag to reveal that the animal-print bikini was a design by Melissa Odabash. The spotted garment’s on-trend pattern included shades of tan and black. Her top had thick halter ties finished with glittering gold hardware. It also had a tie back, but it was hidden from view due to the position of Lily’s body. Her bottoms were a low-rise design with thick side straps that were also embellished with metallic accents.

Lily completed her look with spiky earrings, stacked diamond tennis necklaces, and a string of rainbow-colored plastic beads. Her dark hair looked like it was partially pulled back, and the wind was blowing the tips of her long bangs in front of her sparkling brown eyes.

The British singer was photographed leaning over in front of the camera, which appeared to be close to ground level. She was on her hands and knees, and the pose revealed a glimpse of her tan cleavage. Her pert posterior was up in the air, and she also provided peeks at her bronze thighs, taut tummy, and curvy hips.

Lily scrunched up her nose and squinted, as if the sun was in her eyes. However, she managed to give the camera a close-lipped smile. The background of her photo included a clear azure sky, hills blanketed with trees, and what appeared to be a quaint church far in the distance. A railing with a white float leaning against it and a series of thick white cables crossing over her head were clues that she was possibly on a boat.

Lily informed her fans that she “tried” when she posed for the sizzling snapshot, and many of her Instagram followers let her know that she succeeded. Since it was initially shared, her picture has racked up over 25,000 likes, and her devotees also flocked to the comments section to show her their love.

“Witness the fitness. Xx,” wrote British chef and TV personality Andi Oliver.

“You sexy little minx,” read another response to her post.

“I tried to find a flaw and it wasn’t possible,” wrote a third fan.

“Your pictures just keep getting better,” a fourth admirer remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lily has been vacationing in Croatia with her significant other, Stranger Things star David Harbour, and her two daughters. In another photo from their trip, she rocked a feminine and flirty white dress.