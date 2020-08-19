Pamela Anderson Looks Smoking Hot In A Skimpy One-Piece Swimsuit

Buxom blond bombshell Pamela Anderson thrilled her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she wore a scandalously skimpy one-piece swimsuit. In the picture, she appeared to be crouching at the top of what looked like a stairway leading down into an area filled with tropical trees covered in lush green leaves. A stone barrier to her left provided the perfect spot for Pamela to rest her arm as she gazed at the camera with a sultry expression.

She had one knee resting on what looked like a stair below the top level, and her other foot was perched atop the ground. Though she was in swimwear, she added an extra dose of sex appeal by wearing a pair of strappy black sandals with embellished details.

Pamela showcased her curvaceous figure in a white one-piece that dipped low in the front. Her chest was angled slightly to the side so that her cleavage wasn’t fully visible, but her ample assets appeared moments from spilling out the top of her swimsuit. Thin white straps stretched over her shoulders for some support, but the look still showed off a serious amount of skin.

Pamela had one knee raised, blocking some of her lower body, so not much more of the swimsuit was visible in the frame. She spread her fingers out over the stone barrier, flashing her long nails, and did the same with her other hand atop her foot.

Pamela’s long blond locks were styled in voluminous curls, with even her bangs containing a major amount of volume. She leaned forward slightly, and gazed seductively at the camera while contorting her body into the unusual pose.

She paired the sizzling snap with a simple caption, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post received over 13,900 likes within just two hour of going live from her eager audience. It only received five comments, however Pamela includes a note in her Instagram bio mentioning that comments are only permitted on her posts from individuals she follows.

“Pamela Anderson!!!!!!!” one such fan wrote, followed by a black heart emoji, seemingly thrilled by the photo.

“Wild vs Jungle,” another fan commented, including a flame emoji in the remark, picking up on the vibe of the shot.

“Sign me up lol,” a third fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a breathtaking black-and-white shot taken by photographer David LaChapelle in which she rocked a retro-style polka-dot bikini along with a pair of roller skates.