Kehlani Puts On A Leggy Display For ‘Spin’ Magazine

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself that took place for Spin Magazine. The singer graced the cover and did a photoshoot for the publication.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in an oversized black Telfar sweater that had short sleeves and a zip going up the top. The garment featured the designer’s name across the front in large white letters with the year 2020 written underneath. Kehlani left the attire half unzipped and displayed her decolletage. She paired the ensemble with leather knee-high boots and rocked long acrylic nails. The former America’s Got Talent contestant accessorized with a couple of rings, hoop earrings, and a white choker with studs embroidered around it. Kehlani is a fan of body art and showed off the many tattoos inked all over both arms, her neck, and legs. She styled her dark curly hair up but left the front to frame out her face.

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

For the cover shot, Kehlani was snapped sitting down in front of a plain cream backdrop. The Grammy Award-nominated star parted her legs and lifted them off the ground. She raised one hand to her mouth and gazed at the camera lens with her lips slightly parted.

In the next slide, Kehlani was photographed crouching with her legs wide open. She directly faced the camera and rested one arm on her knee and the other on her upper thigh. Kehlani sported a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless.

For her caption, she explained that she worked with black-owned brands for the cover shoot.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 110,000 likes and over 870 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 11.8 million followers.

“I need this whole outfit,” one user wrote.

“We don’t deserve you,” another person shared.

“This is air gasping. You look so beautiful!” remarked a third fan.

“Wow!! You are beautiful!!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Kehlani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black crop top that featured a zip going up the front with high-waisted gray gym bottoms that had the brand Gymshark written across the top in capital letters. Kehlani sported a side fringe and styled her hair in a high bun for the occasion. She kept her nails short decorated with a coat of white polish and accessorized with small gold hoop earrings.