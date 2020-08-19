Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Fit Body In A Sexy Swimsuit At The Beach

Madison Woolley added a sizzling update to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 18 that stunned her 538,000 followers. In her post, the Australian model decided to slip into a skimpy swimsuit that flaunted her stunning physique while catching some rays at the beach in Byron Bay.

In the picture, Madison was photographed somewhere in the coastal town located in New South Wales. Clad in her skimpy swimsuit, she was seen lounging on a towel that was laid out on the fine, white sand. She stayed under a white umbrella and posed for the snap. One of her knees were bent, while her other leg was straightened. She leaned backward, using both of her hands as support, as she looked to her side. The bombshell gazed at the sea as the photographer took the shot.

Her sun-kissed complexion shined under the sunlight, which made it look glowing. The ocean coming up to shore, as well as the bright blue sky, made up the tropical background of the snapshot. A swipe to the right featured the babe in a similar stance. This time, she raised her chin toward the sky and enjoyed the warmth of the sun.

Madison rocked a tan one-piece swimsuit. It featured a plunging neckline, which showed off her ample cleavage. The sleeveless design of the swimwear highlighted her toned arms. It was also adorned with a belt, which helped accentuate her slim waistline. The lower part of the garment boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her lean legs.

Madison wore gold hoop earrings with her beach day look. She left her platinum blond hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She matched the picture with a short caption.

Since going live on her Instagram page, the post has earned more than 10,700 likes and over 80 comments. A lot of her social media supporters flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her enviable figure. Other avid admirers struggled to find the right words to express their admiration for the model, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“That place looks mesmerizing! Australia is such a beautiful place, but not as lovely as you,” one of her fans wrote.

“Obsessed with your style and beauty. You always look amazing in anything you wear. It’s like you never looked haggard in your life,” gushed another admirer, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is such a mood. With all the problems in the world, the beach is the best place to be,” a third follower added.