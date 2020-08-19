Natalie Roush Gets Flirty Black & Red Mesh Lingerie Set For Sultry Video

Natalie Roush turned up the heat to the max in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The model shared a sexy video on her feed that saw her rocking a black and red three-piece lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her killer body and certainly drove fans wild.

The video showed Natalie walking through a living room in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. A dark couch, a round coffee table, and a bar could be seen resting on a fluffy white carpet. Tall rectangular windows without curtains were visible in the background, giving fans a glimpse of the beautiful day outside. Sunlight poured into the room and highlighted the model’s tan skin.

Natalie’s look included a lace-front top in black with red rose designs throughout. The center of the bra was made of see-through mesh that showed her chest. Additionally, the laces ran up her neck and attached to straps on the sides. The low-cut neckline pushed up the babe’s ample cleavage and caused it to bounce as she moved.

Natalie’s toned tummy was on show between the top and a mostly-mesh garter with more lacing down the front. The tight band hugged the smallest part of her waist closely. Beneath the garter, the beauty rocked a skimpy, high-cut thong that exposed her toned thighs.

Natalie completed the outfit with matching over-the-knee socks that clung to her lean legs. She also sported a few layered silver necklaces and wore her brunette locks down in a messy blowout.

In the clip, Natalie walked toward the camera with attitude, shaking her curvy hips as she moved. She ran her hands through her hair and smiled at the camera with a playful gaze. At one point, she placed her hands on her tiny hourglass figure and stuck her tongue out.

The video was relatively short and only showed her walking past a wooden, curving staircase into the entryway of the next room. She ran her hand across the banister during her walk.

Natalie’s post received more than 168,000 views and nearly 800 comments in under a day as people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“Sooo fireee where is this set from?” one fan asked with a heart-eye emoji.

“Always ready for you to light up the timeline,” another user added.

“UM OKAY NAT GO OFF,” a third person said.

Natalie always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another share, the babe wore a black lace set that left almost nothing to the imagination.