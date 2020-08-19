Marona Tanner Looks Super Hot In A Tight Backless Mini Dress

Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 19, and posted a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Marona was rocking a glittery light-pink dress that accentuated her figure. The outfit consisted of a short, tight skirt, with a backless design and thin straps that crossed over her neck and tied on her back. A wide armhole allowed her to show off major sideboob.

The dress also highlighted her perfect booty and provided fans with a glimpse of her shapely legs.

Marona tied her brunette tresses in a ponytail with a black scrunchie holding it together, letting her wavy locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of large hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of the ocean. Some distant mountains could also be seen behind her. Marona stood near a tree as she soaked up the sun.

To the excitement of her fans, Marona posted three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she turned her back toward the camera and stood with her legs slightly spread apart. She stuck her booty out and folded one of her arms over her chest. She brought one of her hands near her face and puckered her lips as she gazed straight at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, Marona struck a side pose to show her sideboob. She turned her face away from the camera and kept a hand on her thigh, with her legs parted. The third and final snapshot was similar to the first one.

In the caption, she asked users which picture they liked the best. She also added several hashtags.

Within seven hours of going live, the snaps accrued more than 4,700 likes. Several of her ardent followers took to the comments section and posted over 240 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Body goals right there,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous, you amazing GODDESS!!” another user chimed in.

“So, so, so beautiful! I am obsessed. This dress is immaculate on you!” a third follower wrote.

Marona often wows her followers with her stylish, sexy, and elegant pictures. As The Inquisitr reported, she uploaded a pic on August 15 in which she rocked a revealing sequined outfit.