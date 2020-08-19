Marona Tanner Looks Super Hot In A Tight, Backless Mini Dress

Aussie model and actress Marona Tanner took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 19, and posted a set of hot pictures.

In the snaps, Marona could be seen rocking a glittery, light-pink dress that perfectly accentuated her figure. The outfit consisted of a short, tight skirt, a backless design, thin straps that crossed over her neck and tied on her back, and a wide armhole that allowed her to show off major sideboob.

The dress also highlighted her perfect booty and provided fans with a glimpse of her shapely legs.

Marona tied her brunette tresses in a ponytail with a black scrunchie, letting her wavy locks cascade over her back. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her face.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of large, hoop earrings to ramp up the glamour.

The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of the ocean. Some distant mountains could also be seen behind her. Marona stood under a tree as she soaked up the sun.

To the excitement of her fans, Marona posted three snaps from the shoot. In the first pic, she turned her back toward the camera, stood with her legs slightly spread apart, stuck her booty out, folded one of her arms over her chest, and brought one of her hands near her face. She puckered her lips and gazed straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the second image, Marona struck a side pose to show off sideboob, turned her face away from the camera, kept a hand on her thigh, and parted her legs. The third and final snapshot was similar to the first one but in this one, she did not fold her hands over her chest and gazed at the lens.

In the caption, she asked users which picture they liked the best. She also added several hashtags.

Within seven hours of going live, the snaps accrued more than 4,700 likes. What’s more, several of her ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 240 messages to praise her amazing figure and sense of style.

“Body goals right there,” one of admirers fans commented.

“Absolutely gorgeous, you amazing GODDESS!!” another user chimed in.

“So, so, so beautiful! I am obsessed. This dress is immaculate on you!” a third follower wrote.

Marona often wows her followers with her stylish, sexy, and elegant pictures. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she uploaded a pic on August 15 in which she rocked a revealing, sequined outfit.