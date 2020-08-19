WWE Rumors: Renee Young’s Reported Final Appearance Date Revealed

According to Alex McCarthy, by way of Ringside News, SummerSlam will reportedly be Renee Young’s final WWE appearance. The report also shared an update from the Wrestling Observer Radio‘s Bryan Alvarez, who claimed that the announcer is expected to be part of the pay-per-view in some capacity.

Young usually hosts panels during pay-per-views. She has also served as an interviewer and commentator in the past, so it’s highly likely that she’ll be at SummerSlam in one of these roles.

The fact she’s supposedly set to work in some fashion also suggests that she’s leaving the promotion on good terms. It’s not uncommon for personalities to be removed from television when they’re on the way out the door.

SummerSlam airs this coming Sunday, August 23, which means that Young’s tenure in the company could be coming to an end faster than some fans expected. When the news initially circulated, officials supposedly hadn’t responded to Young’s request.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier, Young reportedly handed in her notice over a week ago. As stated in the article, it is believed that she and her husband — AEW’s Jon Moxley — are unhappy with WWE for failing to check in on her when she had the coronavirus.

The Inquisitr article also highlighted that there was backstage heat on Young a few months ago after Moxley briefly appeared on an episode of WWE Backstage. Officials weren’t happy with a star from a rival promotion making a cameo on a show that was associated with the company.

As summarized by Wrestling Inc, Young teased her departure and unhappiness with a recent Instagram story. The accompanying caption hinted that she was about to go into business for herself.

“I know what I bring to the table… so trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone.”

The on-air personality released a cookbook recently, and the wording of her Instagram posts could also be a reference to something food-related.

Young has also been linked with a move to AEW in the past, mainly because her husband is on the roster. However, given that Vince McMahon’s company has a tendency to refuse releases to employees who could join the rival promotion, it’s possible that she’s leaving to pursue other ventures.

However, the personality reportedly caught the eye of FOX during her time on Backstage. Given that the network is very high on Young, she could be set to continue her employment with them.