Niece Waidhofer Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging White Mini Dress

On Wednesday, August 19, American model Niece Waidhofer uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2 million followers to enjoy.

The first image showed the 29-year-old posing in a bathroom before a sizable mirror. She faced away from the photographer and arched her back, which accentuated her curvaceous figure. She rested her hands on the bathroom vanity and gazed at her reflection with a serious expression on her face. White orchids can be seen to her left.

Niece sizzled in a plunging white mini dress with cut-out detailing from the clothing company Meshki. The skintight garment showcased her ample cleavage, pert derriere, and toned thighs, much to the delight of her audience. The brunette beauty also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

The following slide consisted of a screenshot that implied Niece had bought two masks in the likeness of rapper Snoop Dogg’s lower face.

In the caption, Niece humorously made reference to purchases she has made while inebriated, including her dress, the “bathroom orchids,” and the masks.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 21,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful woman,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye, kissing face, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Love your dress and your captions,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few commenters, however, seemed to be focused on the amount of money Niece paid on shipping for the Snoop Dogg inspired facial coverings.

“Good lord… that shipping though,” said a follower.

“$20 to ship a mask!!?? Jesus,” remarked another Instagram user.

Niece was quick to respond to the latter comment.

“I needed it NOW,” wrote the social media sensation, tagging the commenter.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a provocative picture, in which she wore strappy black lingerie that left little to the imagination. That suggestive snap has received over 100,000 likes and 960 comments since it was shared.