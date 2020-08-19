Instagram Golf Model Paige Spiranac Shows Cleavage While Hitting A Practice Shot On A Simulator

Instagram model Paige Spiranac put her curvaceous figure on display for a video in her latest upload. In the clip, she sported a tight low-cut top that embellished her assets while she worked on her swing using a golf simulator.

The social media influencer is well-known for her skills on the course, and in this update she showed off her curves along with her form. She was filmed at an indoor golfing facility. Spiranac had her long blond hair tied back with strands of bangs hanging loosely over her beautiful face. The San Diego State University product rocked a white long-sleeved shirt that was cropped just above her navel and had a deep-cut neckline. She also had on a pair of skintight high-waist tights, all-white sneakers, and a red glove to complete the ensemble.

Spiranac started the clip by smirking at the camera before approaching the ball. The 27-year-old adjusted her stance while she gripped the iron with both hands and hunched over. This angle gave fans a clear view of her ample cleavage in the revealing shirt. She swung hard into the ball and held her stance while looking at the screen.

The camera panned over to watch the simulated shot and caught the ball landing just past the 150-foot line on the simulated green. At the end of the footage, the lens panned over to give a full-body view of Spiranac as she admired the shot.

In the caption, the model revealed she used an 8-iron in the clip, and asked followers how far they could hit using that club. She tagged X-Golf America simulators and said she visits their location in Colorado whenever visiting her sister who lives there.

Spiranac uploaded the video on Wednesday, and many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers flocked to the post. More than 60,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over five hours after it went live. The golfer had over 1,200 comments in that short time. Fans flooded the replies with responses to the caption, and compliments on Spiranac’s stunning figure and impressive swing. Multiple Instagram users had questions for the athlete as well.

“Have to say – I so admire your attitude to life, the candor, and of course – the golf,” one fan wrote.

“You are my role model,” another replied while adding a series of emoji.

“How old were you when you started golfing? I want to get my girls into it,” one follower asked.

“You only got that one about five before it hit a wall,” a fan joked.

