Tayshia Adams’ ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Boyfriend John Paul Jones Reveals He’ll Watch Her On ‘The Bachelorette’

Tayshia Adams’ ex-boyfriend John Paul Jones said he will follow her love journey on The Bachelorette less than one year after their split.

Amid rampant rumors that Tayshia has taken over for original Bachelorette star Clare Crawley and is currently filming with her suitors in a sequestered resort in Palm Springs, her former love, affectionally known as JPJ, said he will tune into his ex’s season for his own benefit.

John Paul told Us Weekly that he has “grown” a lot in the year since dating Tayshia on Bachelor in Paradise last summer and then watching it play back on TV.

“So, while it may be difficult to watch Tayshia date another guy, it may be to my personal growth advantage. I probably will watch. Why not? I mean everybody that follows me on Instagram watches it, so I can’t be a total buzzkill.”

John Paul said people have been asking him if he’s “nervous” about Tayshia starring on the ABC dating show, but he said he’s “happy” for his ex.

“I’m very excited for her to find something that’s real. She is a bit adamant about, you know, a few aspects of her life, which kind of necessitate her wanting to get married.”

He admitted that the two weren’t right for one another, but said he is not bitter at all. The reality star also made it clear that he and Tayshia really did try to make their romance work.

“We really gave it a try,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum said. “I think I can find happiness somewhere else and clearly she is too.”

John Fleenor / ABC

Fans may recall that Tayshia was initially reluctant to get serious with John Paul and ended things with him on the Paradise beach in Mexico last summer. She then changed her mind and had Bachelor in Paradise cameras follow her to JPJ’s Maryland hometown to tell him she wanted to give their relationship another try. The finale ended with the two being “boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Last fall tTayshia and JPJ told Glamour they were working on their long-distance relationship. They split in October.

In addition to John Paul, Tayshia’s former flame Colton Underwood offered her congratulations for her Bachelorette role while light-heartedly clapping back at her past complaint that he’s a terrible kisser.

“Congrats @TayshiaAdams — good luck and I hope you find yourself a better kisser,” Underwood, 28, tweeted, according to People.

Tayshia made it to the Fantasy Suite on Colton’s season of The Bachelor and was the only one of his final three women to spend the night with him. When dissing his kissing skills while talking with two of his other exes, Tayshia gave herself credit for Colton’s improved smooch skills by season’s end.