‘RHOC’ Star Emily Simpson Unfollows Braunwyn Windham-Burke On Instagram After Wrapping Filming On Season 15

Braunwyn Windham-Burke appears to be estranged from at least a couple of her 'RHOC' co-stars.

It was revealed last week that Real Houswives of Orange County cast member Kelly Dodd was no longer following her co-star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and this week, it has been confirmed that Emily Simpson is also not following the mother of seven on Instagram.

Days after it was alleged that the ladies had wrapped production on their series’ upcoming 15th season, the Bravo Guru on Instagram took note of Emily’s recent unfollow and shared a screenshot with proof of the matter with their fans and followers on August 18.

“It looks like there’s more drama heating up the OC than we previously thought…Emily Simpson has now unfollowed fellow housewife, Braunwyn Windham-Burke on social media,” the fan page shared. “This news comes two days after Braunwyn and Kelly Dodd unfollowed each other on social media.”

Along with the Bravo Guru’s post, which included a note that it was actually Housewives Addicted on Instagram who first discovered the unfollow, it was revealed that Emily shares 510 people.

In the comments section of the screenshot, a number of RHOC viewers weighed in on the upcoming episodes of the series with one person saying that Season 15 is “definitely going be a epic season” and another saying that things “are getting [hot] in the O.C.”

Other people attempted to guess at what had gone wrong between the former friends. According to one person, she believes that Emily and Braunwyn could be in a political feud after suggesting that both Emily and Kelly support President Trump. Although neither member of the show has confirmed any such thing, nor did they reveal who they voted for in the 2016 election, the woman said that Emily “likes” all of Kelly’s content, much of which has been quite controversial amid the pandemic.

“Kelly has literally fought with all the housewives too,” another person said.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala. Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

While Emily’s role on RHOC season 15 has been confirmed with photos online, former star Tamra Judge spoke out against her return earlier this summer during an interview on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra told the host at the time that Emily “doesn’t belong” on the series and “doesn’t fit in” with the other women.

“I think Emily [is] dead weight on the cast,” Tamra admitted.

Tamra then accused Emily of being two-faced, claiming she acted kindly to certain women’s faces but spoke badly about them behind their backs and in her confessionals.