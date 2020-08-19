Larsa Pippen Sizzles In Figure-Hugging Yellow Shorts & A Crop Top

Reality television star Larsa Pippen tantalized her 2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a stunning share in which she rocked a matching yellow set that showcased her bombshell body. She stood in front of a plain white wall that allowed the bright hue of her ensemble to take center stage. A wooden door with black hardware was positioned to her left, continuing the neutral theme of the space.

Larsa’s top was crafted from what looked like a very thin knitted material with ribbed detailing. The straight neckline stretched across her chest, showing off a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. The fabric stretched across her ample assets, and ended several inches below her breasts with a ribbed hem.

She paired the crop top with matching shorts crafted from the same fabric. The shirts were high-waisted, with the ribbed waistband settling right at Larsa’s natural waist. The fabric draped over her curvaceous hips and thighs, ending several inches down her legs. The pale yellow hue looked stunning against Larsa’s bronzed skin.

She had one hip cocked slightly to the side in a way that accentuated her hourglass shape. The photo was cropped just above her knees, so not all of her legs were visible in the frame, but there was still plenty for her fans to admire.

She kept her accessories simple, allowing her outfit and tempting curves to be the focal point. She wore a pair of subtle earrings, as well as a gold bangle bracelet and a silver chain bracelet on one wrist.

Her long locks were parted in the middle, and they cascaded down her back in a sleek style. She gazed at the camera with a neutral expression, and had one hand resting on her thigh.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 2,800 likes within 40 minutes. It also earned 57 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

“The outfit, very summery,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji, praising Larsa’s sunny ensemble.

“I love this set,” another follower remarked.

“My heart belongs to you,” a third fan added.

“You beauty,” yet another commented, including a heart emoji and heart eyes emoji in his remark.

Larsa seems to be favoring the summery hue lately. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared an update in which she rocked a figure-hugging dress in a golden yellow shade. The garment clung to every inch of her curves, highlighting her bombshell body as she perched on the edge of her bed.