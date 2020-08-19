Madi Edwards Flaunts Curves In Tiny Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Madi Edwards gave fans a glimpse at her vacation in Mexico in a new Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a series of images on her feed in which she rocked a barely-there yellow bikini and posed with a coconut by the beach. Her swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Madi standing in the corner of a rope fence beside what looked to be a fountain. In the background, the beach could be seen with gentle waves rolling onto the shore. Several palm trees were also visible. It appeared to a beautifully sunny day with some clouds as the rays shone down on Madi and caused her bright skin to glow.

Madi’s look included a rectangular top with thin straps on her shoulders. The neckline scooped into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage. The top cut off just below her breasts, so her flat, toned tummy was fully on show.

The model paired the top with an even tinier U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on her waist to flaunt her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and hugged her curves closely. Her long, lean legs and pert derriere were perfectly framed.

Madi finished off her outfit with some silver bracelets and a ring. She tied a leopard-print bandana around her blond locks, which were styled down in loose waves.

In the first image, Madi perched on the ropes and arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She spread her arms out and held the coconut in one hand as she stared at the camera. The second photo showed her pulling her arms close to her body and smiling into the distance.

The third snap saw Madi facing the beach as she stuck her booty out and peered over her shoulder.

The post received nearly 3,400 likes and just over 40 comments in a few hours, proving to be a huge success with her fans.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan said.

“Yessss babe,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“What an absolute babe,” a third follower wrote.

“You are a goddess I love seeing your posts!!” a fourth person said.

Madi always knows how to drive her followers wild. In another share, she chowed down on some french fries as she rocked a tiny black two-piece that did nothing but favors for her physique.