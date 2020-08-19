Arabella Chi Takes A Dip In The Pool Wearing A Tropical Bikini: ‘Stay Cheeky’

Reality television star Arabella Chi wowed her online audience Wednesday with her latest Instagram share, which saw her rocking a skimpy bikini while taking a dip in a pool in Ibiza.

Arabella’s swimsuit featured a tropical pattern that included colors of black, green and orange. The top had a low-cut neckline, showing off her cleavage. The bottoms were cheeky with sides that sat high on her hips. She accessorized her look with layered necklaces, chunky bracelets and hoop earrings.

The model’s post consisted of two photos that featured her soaking up some sunshine while enjoying what appeared to be perfect weather. Palm trees and other foliage were on one side of the picture and the sky looked to clear. With wet hair and skin, Arabella looked titillating while she posed for the camera.

In the first snapshot, Arabella leaned against the side of the pool while she looked deep into the lens with a sultry expression on her face. Her palms were on the side of the pool while her lower body was in the water. The picture gave her followers a nice look at her booty as well as her shapely thighs. Water drops on her skin glistened in the light as her slicked-back hair hung down her back, drawing the eye to her slender midsection. The sun hit her shoulder, calling attention to her deep tan.

Arabella was lying in sun in the second picture. She was on her back on white tiles, which caused her bronze tan to pop. With one knee bent, she showed off her lean legs as well as the curve of her derrière. The pose put her taut abs and cleavage on display. She pulled at her bikini bottoms with one hand while her other hand was close to her forehead.

In the caption, she tagged the maker of the bathing suit, while also leaving a cheeky remark for her followers.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, the post was a hit.

Some of her fans took a moment to leave a compliment.

“Absolutely stunning,” one Instagram user commented.

“What a beautiful tan,” a second admirer wrote.

Arabella seems to know what her online audience likes to see — which is plenty of skin. While her content might not be for everyone, her fans seem to enjoy seeing her flaunt her incredible figure in revealing outfits.

Earlier this month, she shared an update that featured her wearing mint green two-piece swimsuit while she struck a sexy pose in front of a door.