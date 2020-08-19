Meg Kylie Looks Smoking Hot In A Sports Bra & Matching Shorts

Meg Kylie kept her amazing Instagram feed rolling with a brand new post that showed off her incredibly fit physique. In the three-photo update published on August 19, the Australian model rocked a skimpy sports bra and matching shorts from a brand called Bo and Tee.

In the first image, Meg was standing near a fence on a vast field. She posed with her body angled sideways and her legs apart. The influencer was seen tugging at her bottoms as she looked down with a small smile on her face. She also sported a white jean jacket that was partly taken off her shoulders, which showed more skin as a result. Notably, her bronzed complexion appeared prominent under natural lighting.

The second snap featured a closer look at the babe’s body. She was photographed from her lower thighs up until her mouth. She stood in the middle of the frame with her right foot forward, and raised her right hand to her head, which was bent down. The pic also featured Meg smiling with a glimpse of her pearly whites as the photographer took the snap. A swipe to the right revealed her amazing location.

Meg looked casual and sexy in a sports bra that was green with tiny colorful prints. Her cleavage was fully visible from the garment’s scoop neckline. The piece had a ruched design in the center, which helped highlight her buxom curves. A thin strap went over her neck for support, and the base hugged her toned midriff.

The stunner sported the matching pair of high-waisted shorts. It had a tight fit, forming onto her body like a glove. The sides were ruched, and the hem hit at her upper thighs, highlighting her lean legs.

The model wore her highlighted locks untied and styled in loose waves. The hairstyle suited her nicely. The only visible accessory that she wore was a ring, which was worn on her left ring finger.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about her activity and ensemble. She also tagged Bo and Tee in both the caption and photo. The update earned a lot of love, as fans and some fellow models flocked to the comments section to shower Meg with compliments and praise. Her avid followers hit the like button over 9,200 times and left more than 60 comments under the saucy snaps. Some admirers were left speechless by her fantastic figure, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“You’re so beautiful and sweet!” a fan commented.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world!!!!” echoed another follower.

A third social media user also mentioned that Meg is “blessed.”