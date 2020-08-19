Chiara Ferragni Shows Off Major Underboob In Satin Top, Calls It ‘Tonight’s Look’

Italian entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni sent temperatures soaring around the world on social media when she posted a sizzling new video of herself on Wednesday, August 19. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the content with her 20.7 million followers, and it quickly garnered a great deal of attention.

The 33-year-old glowed as she recorded herself outdoors, seemingly on her patio. She took center stage in the clip, positioning herself directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of poses. She emitted a flirty, yet sultry vibe as she pouted, directed her gaze straight toward the camera’s lens, and propped her hips out.

Her long, highlighted blond hair was pulled back in a single braid that cascaded down her back.

However, Chiara’s famous figure easily stole the show, as she displayed her curves in a stylish and revealing ensemble.

She opted for a white top that featured a triangular cut in the front and looked to be made out of satin. The backless garment, which tied around her neck and back, did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest and revealed an ample amount of underboob. The number also showed off her slim core as it was very cropped.

Chiara teamed the piece with a white skirt that was designed with a sheer lace material. The skirt also did not offer much coverage as it revealed her white underwear underneath. Her toned legs were also on display as the garment featured a slit.

She finished the look off with a number of accessories, including a watch, some bracelets, a pair of earrings, and two necklaces.

The video was quickly received with a large amount of enthusiasm and support from fans, accumulating more than 84,000 likes and 857,000 views in just 50 minutes after going live. Additionally, more than 750 followers headed to the comments section to shower the model with compliments on her physique, good looks, and outfit.

“You are perfect,” one social media user wrote in Italian, per Google Translator.

“That’s a great outfit and I wish you a happy evening, Chiara,” a second admirer added.

“Such a babe,” a third follower chimed in, following their compliment with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow wow wow,” a fourth individual asserted.

Chiara has posted a lot of stunning content to social media, even more so than usual as she has been on vacation the past couple of weeks. Just earlier today, she shared a slideshow of her and her son as they played in their swimming pool, as reported by The Inquisitr. The post has received more than 215,000 likes so far.