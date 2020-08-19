Kayleigh McEnany Refuses To Say Whether Donald Trump Will Accept Election Results

During a Wednesday press conference, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was pressed on Donald Trump’s recent suggestion that the only way he would lose the election is if it’s “rigged.” As reported by Raw Story, the former CNN commentator refused to say whether the president would accept a loss in November.

“The president has always said he’ll see what happens, and make a determination in the aftermath,” she said. “It’s the same thing he said last November. He wants a free election, a fair election and he wants confidence in the results of the election, particularly when you have states like Nevada doing mass mail-out voting to their voting rolls.”

Elsewhere, McEnany was pressed on whether Trump believes there is any situation in which he could “lose the election fairly.”

“He believes that voter fraud is real, in line with what we see all across the country, particularly with mail-in ballots, which are prone to fraud.”

Per The Hill, Trump has raised eyebrows with his recent comments on the election. Back in July, in an interview with Chris Wallace, he would not to commit to the outcome of the vote before seeing the results.

“No, I’m not going to just say ‘yes,'” he said, per CBS News.

In addition, Trump has suggested that it could take months or years to determine the outcome if vote-by-mail is used — a claim The Hill called “false.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The president has regularly taken aim at the vote-by-mail process, which Democrats have pushed to expand amid the coronavirus pandemic. As reported by CBS News, the real estate mogul claimed that secure ballot drop boxes are susceptible to foul play and pushed for the use of absentee ballots, which he believes are the only “acceptable” form of remote voting. According to the publication, there is no evidence that vote-by-mail is susceptible to widespread duplicity. In addition, the head of the voter fraud commission — which Trump ultimately disbanded — said it found little evidence of voter duplicity.

As The Inquisitr reported, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden previously predicted that Trump would refuse to leave office in the case that he loses. Notably, Biden suggested that the military would be required to force the real estate mogul from the White House.

Author Seth Abramson previously claimed hat Trump has an intricate plan outlined for remaining in office if he loses at the ballot box. But unlike Biden, Abramson argued that the plan hinges not on the military but on the United States media and court system.