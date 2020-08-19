‘General Hospital’ Finally, Definitively Confirms That Jordan’s Secret Partner Is Taggert

After months of speculation, General Hospital viewers finally got to see the character of Marcus Taggert back in Port Charles, alive and relatively well. Not only did everybody get to see that as they suspected, he didn’t die after that shooting last March, but the show also revealed that actor Real Andrews is back to play the character.

Taggert supposedly died as a result of the gunshot wound he received during the battle to save Trina and Cameron from Cyrus’ men. General Hospital fans were not happy about this development and many immediately started to speculate that the death was faked in order to protect the former detective and his loved ones.

A while back, everybody’s theory about this seemed virtually confirmed. Jordan had a secret phone call with someone, asking for permission to move forward on claiming her former undercover team had played dirty to get Cyrus convicted.

It seemed that this secret partner almost certainly was Taggert. However, it took until Tuesday’s show to get a hint that this person’s identity was about to be revealed.

Toward the end of the August 18 show, Jordan met with someone by the waterfront. She referenced that he looked good for a dead man, but it took until the early part of Wednesday’s General Hospital episode for everybody to see who she was with during this moment. As SheKnows Soaps confirmed, Taggert’s indeed alive.

As he slowly walked toward Jordan on the docks, she assertively noted that they had agreed he would stay far away from Port Charles. This signaled that there was a detailed plan put into place to fake his death after the shooting, although it’s not known yet exactly who else knew about this.

In his trademark somewhat snarky style, Taggert said that he came back because he had unfinished business in Port Charles.

Nick Agro / ABC

As the former partners talked, Taggert pointed out that he was not terribly pleased with how this situation was being handled in his absence. As General Hospital viewers have seen, Jordan has continued to do favors for Cyrus. The mobster made it clear he wasn’t done using her yet and Taggert’s not happy about the current state of things.

Taggert wants to see the mobster done away with, and now he’s returned to town to try to get it done himself.

As this discussion was taking place, his daughter Trina was preparing for a Nurses Ball performance. She looked at a photo of her father and dedicated what she had planned to him. In addition, Portia talked a bit about her ex-husband during this episode as well.

How soon will Trina and Portia find out that Taggert has been alive all this time? Both of them already hold a lot of animosity toward Jordan, and that will likely escalate significantly once this bombshell is dropped. General Hospital spoilers have suggested that there are juicy moments on the horizon as this progresses and people can’t wait to watch it all go down.