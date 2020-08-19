Vicky Aisha Flaunts Pert Derriere In Sheer White Lingerie While Holding A Rose

On Wednesday, August 19, Australian model Vicky Aisha made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 28-year-old posing in what appears to be a bedroom with a large window overlooking numerous trees. Vicky faced away from the photographer and kneeled on the carpeted floor next to a couple of roses. She leaned her hip against a bed with a white duvet, while holding onto one of the flowers. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance, parting her full lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in a matching lingerie set that featured a white bra and a pair of sheer thong underwear that left little to the imagination. The cheeky garment put Vicky’s pert derriere and toned thighs on full display. The tattooed model finished off the sexy look with glittery heels.

For the photo shoot, the bombshell wore her platinum blond hair down. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, Vicky asked fans to guess what had caught her eye in the photograph. She clarified, however, that she wanted “[w]rong answers only.” The social media sensation also encouraged her followers to click the link in her Instagram bio.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“You are looking at your dog,” wrote one commenter.

“The empty vase where the flowers used to be?” remarked another social media user.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful sweet and sexy lady,” gushed a fan, adding a kissing face, a heart-eye, and a red heart emoji to the comment.

“You look so beautiful and gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

Vicky graciously responded to some of the comments. The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Vicky is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a leopard-print bodysuit with lace-up detailing that showcased her ample cleavage. That post has been liked over 26,000 times since it was shared.