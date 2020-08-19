Morgan Ketzner Looks Smoking Hot In A Knotted Pink Top & Some Teeny Bikini Bottoms

Morgan Ketzner sizzled in her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday morning. The model flashed her fit figure as she told her followers to rise and shine in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shot, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a bright pink t-shirt. The garment featured short sleeves that showed off her toned arms, and she knotted the top in the front to make it shorter and tighter around her petite frame.

She added a pair of baby pink bikini bottoms to the ensemble as well. The swimwear rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist while it exposed her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy, rock-hard abs, and bronzed skin were also on full display in the snap.

Morgan posed on a balcony in Mexico for the shot. She placed both of her hands on the railing behind her as she leaned forward slightly and tilted her chin upward. She looked into the camera as she wore a huge smile on her face. In the background, some green foliage and a bright sunlit sky could be seen.

She wore her sandy blond hair in a deep side part. The long locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and lightly brushed over one of her shoulders.

Morgan’s over 499,000 followers wasted no time sharing their love for the post. Her fans clicked the like button more than 7,100 times within the first four after after it was published to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 340 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Good morning beautiful, Hope you have a great day,” one follower stated.

“You are always shining!” another admirer wrote.

“WWWUUUAAAUUU MORGAN, YOU ALWAYS ARE HAPPY, AND SUPER BEAUTIFUL,” a third person said in a comment.

“So beautiful, so perfect…the smile I love,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model has become known for rocking skimpy outfits in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting scanty bathing suits, tiny tops, and revealing shorts in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a hot pink snakeskin-print string bikini.

The swimwear flashed her flawless figure as she soaked up some sun in front of a stunning ocean scene. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 500 comments.