Bella Araujo Shows Off Insane Curves In Skintight Top And Jeans

Brazilian beauty Bella Araujo sent fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared a sexy new update on Wednesday, August 19. She took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 2.7 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands shortly after going live.

The 29-year-old was photographed seemingly inside her living room. Bella took center stage in the frame as she posed directly in front of the camera with her arms by her sides and her hips propped out. She emanated both sultry and unbothered vibes as she pouted and looked away from the camera’s lens.

The beauty’s long highlighted brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Still, her curvy figure captivated users the most as she showed off her famous curves in a revealing and stylish ensemble.

Bella opted for a sleeveless, white top that featured both a tie-up design and a zipper in the front. The garment did not leave much to the imagination as it exposed a great deal of cleavage. She also showed off her slim core as the piece was designed with a crop cut and a cutout over her midriff.

She teamed the top with denim jeans designed with a number of rips. The jeans were very formfitting on the model and helped flaunt her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

The internet model finished off the look with a pair of transparent heels and a watch on her wrist.

She tagged the location where the image was snapped as Brasil Amazonas.

In the caption, Bella wrote in Portuguese (per Google Translator) that her outfit was designed by West Grif, a Brazil-based retailer.

The eye-catching snapshot was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 7,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Dozens of followers also took to the comments section to praise the model on her figure, good looks, and outfit.

“You are so beautiful, and wonderful,” one person said.

“Wow so stunning,” a second admirer chimed in.

“Marvelous,” a third user added, following their compliment with a string of fire emoji.

“Gorgeous,” a fourth individual asserted.

Bella has updated her Instagram account with an ample amount of sizzling content lately. On August 16, she stunned her followers once again when she rocked a tiny bikini that showed off her assets, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 64,000 likes, proving to be quite popular with fans.