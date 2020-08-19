Gabi DeMartino Shows Off Vegan Diet Results In Crop Top & Leggings

YouTube star Gabi DeMartino — who makes videos under the username “Fancy Vlogs by Gab” — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself after starting a vegan diet.

The 25-year-old stunned in a dark snakeskin-print crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted black leggings and covered her eyes with large shades of the same color. DeMartino accessorized with a bracelet, rings, and small stud earrings while rocking acrylic nails. She styled her long dark wavy hair up in a high ponytail and showed off the tattoos inked on her arms and the left side of her chest.

The YouTuber, who has more than 2 million subscribers, treated her followers to seven images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was snapped from the waist-up in the middle of a wide road. She parted her legs and linked both her hands together while looking directly at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, DeMartino was captured closer up, side-on. She gazed over her shoulder with a mouth-open expression with her left leg pushed forward.

In the fifth frame, DeMartino posted a before and after comparison snapshot. On the left, she wore a black crop top & white panties that showed off her body before starting the diet. In the after pic on the right, DeMartino’s waist looked a little thinner and her stomach appeared more toned, showing instant results.

For her caption, the online sensation expressed that she felt refreshed, energized, and happy after starting the diet one month ago. DeMartino also stated her body hasn’t felt any better.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 365 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.4 million followers.

“You look amazing as always, happy for u. Love u,” one user wrote.

“This has made me motivated,” another person shared.

“You look beautiful before and after,” remarked a third fan.

“You look amazing girl!! So glad you found something that works for you and makes you happy,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for DeMartino. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed a white crop top that had thin straps. DeMartino paired the look with a miniskirt that was tied at the front and completed the outfit with flat white shoes. She sported her long wavy brunette hair down and wore a brown hat that featured the signature Louis Vuitton print.