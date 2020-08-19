Kindly Myers Sizzles In A Red String Bikini: ‘Instagram Models Are Nothing But Trouble’

Kindly Myers went full bombshell in her latest Instagram pic on Wednesday morning. She flashed her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that Instagram models are “nothing but trouble.”

In the racy pic, Kindly looked smoking hot as she sported a tiny red string bikini with white trim. The teeny top featured a revealing cut that exposed her massive cleavage. The thin spaghetti straps also flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy, toned abs, and a tattoo was also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger, bracelets on her wrist, and a jeweled bellybutton ring.

Kindly sat on a vinyl chair in front of a red and white wall. She had her legs apart as she leaned her body to the side and rested one hand in front of her. Her other hand tugged at her top as she gave a steamy stare into the camera.

She wore her blond hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Kindly has accumulated more than 2 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans showed their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 9,400 times within the first three hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to post over 200 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Love this shot of you,” one follower declared.

“You’re good trouble to be in,” another stated.

“Very true. Thanks for the advisory,” a third comment read.

“I’d welcome trouble if it looked like you. You’re stunning in this pic my dear. Just a total and complete smokeshow as usual,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock sexy ensembles for her online pics. She’s been known to sport stunning bathing suits, racy lingerie, and tiny tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kindly recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a pale pink string bikini that flaunted her sideboob as she soaked up some sun. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. It’s racked up more than 16,000 likes and nearly 400 comments to date.