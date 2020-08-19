‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke & Ridge Vow To Start A New Chapter

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 20 tease that Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) realize that what they have is too special to lose. After taking a moment to think about how far they come, they decide to move forward together, per Soaps.

Mistakes & Regrets

Brooke felt very betrayed when Ridge told her that he divorced her and wed Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while they were in Las Vegas. She tried to process the shocking news as she couldn’t imagine her life without her husband.

As for Ridge, he had also been taken aback when Shauna announced that they were husband and wife. Later, he told Eric Forrester (John McCook) that he could not believe that he had married Shauna. He regretted his hasty decision to go to the all-night wedding chapel with her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the formerly married couple will discuss their past mistakes. They had a rocky past year where Ridge moved out of the house. Brooke and Ridge put their children’s relationships ahead of their own and it cost them their marriage. The two regret not putting their own relationship first.

As they confess their regrets, they realize that they cannot throw their history away.

A New Chapter

Ridge tells Brooke that he has no intention of staying married to Shauna. He has already ordered Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) to draw up the annulment papers. He wants to end the union with the former Vegas showgirl as quickly as possible.

The dressmaker also wants to make right with Brooke if she can forgive him. As seen in the above image, he believes that she’s the only woman for him. He wants to recommit to Brooke because he believes in what they have together. But she will have him after this latest fiasco? The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers dish that he will vow to make things right.

Ridge and Brooke promise to start a new chapter with each other. Brooke knows she messed up when she kissed Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), but Ridge also faltered with Shauna. They really believe that they are soulmates and that nothing can keep them apart.

The soap opera also dishes that it won’t be smooth sailing for them. When Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) gets wind of their plans, she will come up with a scheme of her own. Since Ridge walked out on Brooke when he saw the video of Brooke and Bill kissing, she knows how to draw blood. She will use Bill to keep “Bridge” apart. As for Shauna, she will work on getting even closer to her husband.