Demi Rose Opts To Go Topless In A Pair Of Nude Thong Bikini Bottoms

Demi Rose went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram update on Wednesday afternoon. The curvaceous model flashed her hourglass curves while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pics, Demi opted to go completely topless. She used her body to shield her bare chest from the lens as she showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her petite waist.

She added a pair of nude thong bikini bottoms that were cut high on her curvy hips and exposed her famously round booty. She accessorized the look with a large clip in her hair.

In the first photo, Demi posed with her backside towards the camera. She sat on a large rock formation with one hand next to her. The other hand wrapped around her chest and held on to her arm as she pushed her hip out dramatically and looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot was very similar, but featured her looking away and arching her back. In the background, some rippling water could be seen. She geotagged her location as Atlantis.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back away from her forehead. The brunette locks were styled in mermaid waves that cascaded down her back as she used the clip to pin her bangs behind her head.

Demi’s over 14.3 million followers immediately began to share their love for the upload by clicking the like button more than 42,000 times within the first 10 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flooded the comments section to leave over 470 messages for her during that time.

“Demi this is such a beautiful picture,” one follower wrote.

“Looking so sexy hotness,” another declared.

“Oh my my you are a goddess of attraction, I can spend my whole wealth on you,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are pure art… a woman that I am dying to meet in this world is you,” a fourth person commented.

The model has never been shy about showing off her hourglass figure in the past. She’s often seen rocking scanty bathing suits, stunning lingerie looks, and plunging dresses in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently piqued the interest of her followers when she rocked a tight white dress that showcased her ample cleavage and long, lean legs. That post also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has raked in more than 123,000 likes and over 660 comments.