WWE News: Alexa Bliss Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss appeared on the latest edition of The Bellas podcast and recalled how she became romantically involved with musician Ryan Cabrera.

As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the WWE superstar revealed it all started with a rumor that was reported by TMZ. The pair were only acquaitances at the time, but because he liked some of her social media posts, it led some fans and pundits to speculate that they were dating.

Cabrera is also close to The Miz in real life, and some rumors stated that he set the pair up with each other. However, according to Bliss, The Miz called to ask if they were dating after learning about the reports that were circulating.

Bliss then recalled how she met him for the first time at one of his concerts. He invited her and some of her friends to attend a show near where she was based, and she took him up on the offer.

According to Bliss, the musician asked her out for dinner and drinks after the show. However, she rejected the invitation because it was late. That evening marked the beginning of what was to come, though.

“We became really good friends after that. I was very much not all about everything but he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends and that turned into literally, the most amazing relationship because he is so sweet and so amazing. What’s crazy about Ryan is this is the first relationship I’ve never had trust issues and insecurities because there is something about someone who tells you they are going to make you the happiest girl in the world and then actually does that. He literally breaks his back for my happiness.”

He makes me laugh … often ???? pic.twitter.com/uEHDRkGo0m — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bliss reportedly began dating Cabrera last year. Prior to her involvement with the musician, she was in a relationship with WWE’s Buddy Murphy were an item for several years. According to Bliss, she’s still on good terms with the Monday Night Raw star.

During the interview with The Bellas, Bliss also discussed how she joined Vince McMahon’s promotion. She said that she originally auditioned for a tryout by sending in a video of her wearing a bikini, in which she gave her reasons for wanting to be a superstar.

In the video, she referred to herself as “Baby Swag.” This led to her receiving a call to go to Los Angeles for a meeting and the rest is history.