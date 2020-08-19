Jenna Jenovich Slays In A Stunning Black Bikini While Working On Her Tan

Jenna Jenovich took to her Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon to share a racy post with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves as she slayed in a skimpy outfit.

In the stunning shot, Jenna looked hotter than ever in a black bikini. The top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also featured a knotted element in the front, as well as a low cut neckline to expose her ample cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also in full view for the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of dark sunglasses and gold bracelets on her wrist.

Jenna lounged on a white raft as she floated in the pool and worked on her tan. She had one hand resting at her side as the other was placed behind her head. She pushed her hip out and bent her knees as she tilted her head towards the sun and wore a steamy expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was pulled back away from her forehead. She styled the brunette locks in sleek, straight strands that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Jenna has amassed more than 2.1 million followers on the social media platform. Many of those fans wasted no time sharing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,600 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 140 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Save me a seat babe,” one follower stated.

“With a body like that, I think our systems froze, so we’re going to need more testing,” declared another.

“You’re looking absolutely stunning,” a third social media user wrote.

“Gorgeous. Best looking girl on ig,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin online. She’s often photographed wearing sexy bathing suits, plunging dresses, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenna recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a chain bikini top and a sheer black sarong as she filmed a videos of herself looking hot in the ensemble. That post also proved to be popular among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 21,000 likes and over 790 comments.