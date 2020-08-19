Shawn Johnson Stuns Her Fans By Doing The Splits In The Air Over Hubby Andrew East’s Head

Gymnastics champion Shawn Johnson shared a fabulous photo on her Instagram page Wednesday morning that had her fans going wild. The Olympian may not be actively competing any longer, but she made it clear she can still drop some jaw-dropping gymnastics moves.

The photo that Shawn shared showed her doing the splits high in the air. She happened to be doing them with her husband Andrew East standing below her, and the photographer caught the impressive moment at the perfect point.

Shawn teased that stunt this was connected to a new YouTube video the couple would be sharing on Thursday. In the caption of her Instagram post, she joked that her body hurt after pulling this off. In addition, she praised her husband’s trust in her being able to do this without landing on his head.

The geotag for this post referenced Let It Shine Gymnastics, a facility in Franklin, Tennessee. Shawn and Andrew were in the gym and he stood on a thick mat as she took to the air.

Shawn smiled broadly and crossed her muscular arms across her chest at the peak of her jump. Her blond hair was in a ponytail that flew up high behind her head as she spread her legs out wide into a center split and pointed her toes.

The Olympian’s husband smiled as well, his arms also crossed in front of his chest as he stood below her. He appeared to exude plenty of confidence that his wife would pull this stunt off successfully.

“That is an awesome picture. You both are amazing,” one person commented.

It took only about five hours for nearly 200,000 of Shawn’s 2.7 million followers to like this post. More than 800 comments poured in as well as people raved over the gymnast’s form, muscular physique, and fun attitude.

“This is such an epic photo!!” someone raved.

“Way cool! Props to you both for those moves!” another impressed fan wrote.

Every once in awhile, Shawn posts photos showcasing her continued gymnast’s strength. These days, however, a high percentage of her posts focus on her daughter Drew, as the Olympian clearly adores being a mother.

The couple’s supporters will learn more about the context surrounding this amazing upload later this week. In the meantime, the snap itself has successfully wowed those who follow the iconic gymnast.

“WOW!!! You go girlie!!!! Awesomeness!!!” detailed another commenter.

It’s been a few years since Shawn won all of her Olympic medals. Despite that, she’s clearly still able to perform some very impressive moves in the gym to create magical moments that wow her supporters.